Cold temperatures help burn more calories

The Heartland has had some bitter cold temperatures this winter, but fitness experts say there is a silver lining.

New research shows being out in the cold can actually burn calories. According to a recent study, 15 minutes of being in the cold can burn as many calories as one hour of exercise.

Mike Burnett is training for his first marathon.

"I had to do 14 today so I'm out doing my 14 and trying to get a couple extra,” Burnett said.

So, no matter what the temperature is, he’s out following his training schedule.

"26.2 is a long way and I've never done it so, I don't want to miss a chance to do the best I can so I run every day it tells me to,” Burnett said.

Even though Burnett says he doesn’t only run to burn calories, research shows cold temperatures help raise your metabolic rate, which helps you lose weight.

One local trainer says people who work out on cold days have the right idea. He says regardless of the weather, keep moving.

"I've been riding for 30 or 35 years,” cyclist Bill Copanas said. "It causes you to burn more calories. The cold weather consumes some of them. If you come out here and you're working in the cold weather, if you do sprints, you burn more calories, if you're interested in just losing weight; it's a good place to do it, outside in the cold."

Trainers say if you’re going out in the cold, wear layers so you can shed them as your body warms up.

“I’ve got a coat and a hat, I've got a helmet, I've got earmuffs, I've got all kinds of special equipment for the weather,” Copanas said.

No matter what your motivation is, experts say, don’t let cabin fever keep you from staying fit and healthy.

“My only motivation for going out in the cold is to get this dog exercise because he just won’t quite otherwise, so I'd be huddled on the couch,” Roxanne Dunn said.

Trainers say some health issues can prevent people from exercising in the cold, such as asthma. Experts recommend asking your doctor before exercising in cold temperatures if you’re concerned about your health.

