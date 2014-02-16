Ballard County jailer charged with misconduct

Investigators said there was enough evidence to serve a warrant, and they arrested and charged Cantrell with first degree official misconduct.

Following his arrest, count officials fired Cantrell from the Ballard County Jail.

Kentucky State Police will continue an investigation into the charges.









