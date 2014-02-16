Rail service returns to Herrin after 2-year break

HERRIN, Ill. (AP) - Rail service is returning to a southern Illinois community after a two-year hiatus.

Leaders in Herrin say they hope the revived short-line freight service will help economic development in the community that's 12 miles northeast of Carbondale.

The rail line is operated by Progressive Rail Co., which purchased Crab Orchard and Egyptian Railroad. Progressive rehabilitated the line that hasn't operated since late 2011.

The company got help from the Delta Regional Authority, Herrin's Public Works department and the Greater Egypt Regional Planning and Development Commission in Marion.

The line connects to larger railroads.

Progressive Rail Vice President Jordan Buck says the rail line will initially operate several times a week before building to daily operations. Most trains will have about 15 cars hauling material.

