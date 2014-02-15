Heartland Sports scores from Saturday, Feb. 15 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

sports

Heartland Sports scores from Saturday, Feb. 15

(Cape Girardeau, Mo.) - Here are your Heartland Sports scores from Saturday, Feb. 15:

NCAA Men's Basketball:

SIU-57
Indiana State-60
F

Eastern Illinois-60
Murray State-72
F

Tennessee-70
Missouri-75
F

(3) Florida-69
(14) Kentucky-59
F

NCAA Women's Basketball

UT Martin-102
SEMO-70
F

High School Boys Basketball

Jackson-62
Charleston-66
F

Caruthersville-88
South Pemiscot-66
F

Massac County-54
Benton-41
F

West Frankfort-50
Herrin-48
F

Du Quoin-48
Anna-Jonesboro-55
F

Scott County Central-69
Portageville-61
F

High School Girls Basketball

Parkway South-58
Jackson-57
F/OT

High School Wrestling

Jackson wins district title at Parkway South. Nine Indian wrestlers qualify for State
