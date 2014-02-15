Missing SIU student - Southern IL parishes closing - TVA hoping - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missing SIU student - Southern IL parishes closing - TVA hoping to open $1B gas plant

Where is an SIU student that's been missing since Thursday night?
St. Mary's Church and St. Catherine of Alexandria Church in Grand Chain will be shutting it's doors next weekend
TVA wants to open a natural gas plant in western Ky.

Where is an SIU student that's been missing since Thursday night? That's what police are trying to find out. Officers say Pravin M. Varughese, 19, was last seen in the 600 block of West College Street in Carbondale around 11 p.m.  Hear what neighbors say tonight on Heartland News.

And, the search continues for a missing Reynolds County, Missouri couple that haven't been heard from in two weeks. We'll have an update at 6:01.

Meteorologist Brian McCormick says light rain ends by midnight, but what about tomorrow? Tune in to his first forecast at 6:02.

Southern Illinois University is about to get a new president.

Southern Illinois' Diocese of Belleville says five of its rural parishes, including Grand Chain and Mounds City, will be consolidated with others. Hear what parishioners say tonight on Heartland News.

Six departments battled an early morning house fire in Du Quoin, Illinois.

The Tennessee Valley Authority is hoping to open a $1 billion gas plant within three years in western Kentucky.

A Scott City man lost his life after a crash in Scott County on Friday afternoon.

A 23-year-old eastern Missouri man is accused of fatally stabbing two women after a domestic dispute.

Do you know who TJ Oshie is? The whole world knows about this Missouri sports hero today. Learn more at 6:25.

One western Kentucky community is ready to wrap its arms around Chad and Kylie Watson, the survivors of a tragic family house fire.

Josh Frydman will have college hoops scores and highlights.

A Tennessee couple had an instant connection. For a year, they dated and talked about marriage and kids, but then came Thanksgiving 2009 when everything changed.

