6 departments battle Du Quoin fire

Six fire departments battled a house fire in Du Quoin Saturday morning.



According to Du Quoin Fire Chief Bob Shaw, a house caught fire at 770 Sweet Gum Road Saturday morning.



Around 6 a.m., multiple crews were called and battled the blaze for nearly five hours.



The house has extensive damage inside the home and in the attic.



Crews say the house was built with many voids in the attic in which crews had to knock out areas to get to the fire. Shaw says it is believed that the cause may be electrical.



There was no one home at the time of the fire. The fire is still under investigation at this time.

