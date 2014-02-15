Benefit for Clarkton fire victims

According to a spokesperson at Town and Country in Clarkton, there was a benefit Saturday for the mother and daughter that died after a house fire.



They sold lunch and dinner plates of food, Boston Butts, desserts and other items. The benefit started at 10 a.m. inside the Town and Country grocery store.



All money raised will go to the family of the mother and daughter that died from the fire.





According to Clarkton Police Chief Shawn Maddox, Stephanie Studie and 14-year-old Hannah Weingartner, died from injuries suffered in the fire.







The Missouri Fire Marshal's Office is assisting with the investigation to determine the cause of the fire.