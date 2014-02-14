Mississippi Co. inmate faces additional forgery charge

A Mississippi County inmate is facing a new felony charge after he lied to detention staff about his identity, according to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore.



The case began in mid-January, when deputies delivered an inmate to the Mississippi County Detention Center to be held on a warrant for burglary and stealing controlled substances.

According to the sheriff, during intake, the man identified himself to Corrections Officer Edward Lee as Keith Marquette Warren, and absent any information to the contrary, the man was booked into the facility under that name.

Upon completion of the intake process, Officer Lee printed the booking report and asked Warren to review the information, and if it was correct, to sign the bottom of the page. Warren read over the page and then signed the name "Keith M. Warren.‟

The following day, Deputy Cory Hutcheson became suspicious when Warren couldn't remember his date of birth, so Hutcheson electronically submitted the man's fingerprints to the Missouri State Highway Patrol and FBI for criminal identification.

Minutes later, Deputy Hutcheson was told by an investigator with the Missouri State Highway Patrol that the man had lied about his name, and was a federal parole absconder from the Memphis, Tennessee area.

When confronted with the new information, Warren acknowledged that his real name was Martinez, not Keith, and then provided his true signature to corrections staff.

According to the Sheriff's Department press release, Martinez Warren may have provided the false name, date of birth and social security number to avoid his arrest being detected by the U.S. Probation Office.

"Mr. Warren signed a false name to a document he knew contained false information," said Jail Administrator Cory Hutcheson, "and that's forgery."

Martinez Marquette Warren, 37, of Memphis, Tenn., is charged with forgery, a class C felony punishable by up to seven years in the Department of Corrections. Bond was set at $25,000.

Warren also has several burglary, assault and drug-related charges pending in New Madrid and Pemiscot Counties.

Prior to his latest charges, Warren was being housed for those counties through an arrangement made to separate him from his co-defendants housed in those jurisdictions.

