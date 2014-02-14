3-vehicle crash on U.S. 60 sends 6 to hospital - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3-vehicle crash on U.S. 60 sends 6 to hospital

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash with injuries on U.S. Highway 60 West in front of the Sports Plex at 5:10 p.m. on Friday.

According to the sheriff's department, Susanne Mathews of Lovelaceville, Ky. was going north on U.S. 60 in her 2005 Toyota Camry when she dropped her purse in the back seat. When she looked up she noticed traffic stopped at the stop light.

Deputies say Mathews could not stop before she hit another vehicle in the rear end. That vehicle was driven by Barry Seaton of Kevil, Ky. Seaton's vehicle hit another vehicle driven by Gary Puckett of Paducah, Ky.

Mathew's had two children in the back seat in car seats.

Gordon Mathews and Chasity Mathews both of Lovelaceville, Ky. were taken to the hospital for injuries from the crash.

Seaton had two passengers also in his vehicle. Micah Seaton of Kevil, Ky. was taken to the hospital for injuries from the crash. Lindsey Sharer from Kevil, Ky. was also a passenger in Seaton's vehicle but was not injured.

The third vehicle involved was driven by Gary Puckett of Paducah, Ky.. Puckett and his passenger Teresa Puckett also of Paducah, Ky. were both taken to the hospital for injuries from the crash.

Deputies say one Lane of Highway 60 was shut down for about one hour, so that emergency personnel could investigate the crash.

The sheriff's department was assisted at the scene by Concord Fire Deptartment.

