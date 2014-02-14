Surprise Valentine's Day wedding in Kennett

A Kennett couple picked Valentine's Day to tie the knot, although the groom had a few tricks up his sleeve.

"I've actually got her phone," he said. "Here's my phone and here's her phone. I went and got it when she was supposed to be getting her hair done. I've told a lot of lies in the past three weeks, I promise."

A Kennett couple picked Valentine's Day to tie the knot, although the groom had a few tricks up his sleeve.

One of them being surprising his soon-to-be bride with a new location an hour before the wedding.

"I'm 44 years old. I've never been married," Jimmy French said. "This is it. I'm only going to get married one time and she's the one. That is going to be it."

It wasn't just French that knew his soon-to-be-wife Camille was the one.

"And I knew as soon as I saw them together the first time that they were right for each other," Sherry West said.

The couple decided on Valentine's Day to get married. They picked Camille's parents house as the destination, but about a month before French decided to make some changes.

"I've actually got her phone," he said. "Here's my phone and here's her phone. I went and got it when she was supposed to be getting her hair done. I've told a lot of lies in the past three weeks, I promise."

French hired a designer, photographer, caterer and rented out the Kennett Opera House. The catch: he didn't tell his fiance.

"I'm going to pull her in the front door, the good door because they are going to have the cameras set up here to tell her we are getting married here at 7 o'clock," French said.

And that's exactly what happened.

"Camille, I love you," French said. "We are going to get married here at 7 o'clock."

A surprise in every sense of the word.

"I just can't believe it," Camille said.

And the tough question: does she approve?

"This is the best Valentine's Day ever," she said.



We asked what French is going to do next year for Valentine's Day. He said celebrate their one year anniversary.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.