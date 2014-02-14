VP Joe Biden to visit Illinois

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (AP) - Vice President Joe Biden is to visit southern Illinois.

The White House said Friday afternoon that Biden would make a trip to Granite City on Wednesday. The vice president is to visit America's Central Port. The White House says the trip is to mark the fifth anniversary of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.

Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx and former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood also are to attend. LaHood is from Illinois.

Granite City is a suburb of St. Louis.

