Johnston City students upset over program cuts

With over $900,000 short in their budget, the Johnston City School district is making drastic cuts to their staff and programs.

Thursday, the school board announced what will be eliminated next year impacting students and parents of all grade levels.

It's a trend a lot of schools in southern Illinois are facing.

A lack of funding from previous years means necessary changes will have to be made.

Superintendent Terry Milt plans to lay off two teachers and keep four other positions vacant.

Fees will go up for driver's education and athletics and registration fees will now sit at $150.

Programs like art, vocal music and home economics will also be cut. And, the number of games athletes will play will be reduced.

Some students say they're sad to see those classes go and worry about what this means for their future.

Superintendent Milt says while he knows this means less opportunities for the kids and teachers he plans to work with outside resources on creating vocational programs.

