Saline Co. deputies work multiple crashes on Friday

Deputies assisted at this scene after a car crashed into the WalMart building. (Source: Saline County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies helped with this crash on Illinois 13 at the Bill Franks Bypass. (Source: Saline County Sheriff's Office)

The Saline County Sheriff's Office worked multiple crashes on Friday, February 14.



Deputies assisted the Harrisburg Police Department with a crash, when a vehicle hit the WalMart at 710 South Commercial, Friday afternoon.

Saline County Central Dispatch received numerous 911 calls of a vehicle that hit the WalMart building at 2:20 p.m. Friday. The driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance.



The Harrisburg Police Department continues to investigate the accident. The name of driver will be released at a later time.

An earlier crash at Illinois 13 at the Bill Franks Bypass, on the west side of Harrisburg occurred at 12:11 a.m. on Friday. Saline County deputies and Illinois State Police assisted the Harrisburg Police Department with the two-car crash. Both drivers were checked out for injuries by Saline County EMS.

The Harrisburg Police Department continues to investigate the crash. The names of the driver will be released at a later time.

Saline County Deputies handled a one car crash on U.S. 45, north of Eldorado Friday afternoon.

Saline County Central Dispatch received a 911 call of a vehicle that had ran off the road, on U.S. 45 near Flanders Road, about 3 miles north of Eldorado.

Megan R. Mayberry, 19, of Eldorado was driving a 2001 Chevrolet pickup, when she ran off the road. Deputies say Mayberry refused medical treatment at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the Saline County Sheriff's Office.

