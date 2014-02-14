Making sure your bills are accurate





An representative with AT&T said it’s important to check with your cell phone provider to see if they’ve changed and created cost cutting plans.



For example, AT&T just rolled out a new plan aimed at saving money for families. You can learn more about that



She also said, always check your bill to make sure you don’t see any unfamiliar charges. If you have questions, call customer service.



It can be a little more difficult with your electric bill. Glen Cantrell with SEMO Electric Cooperative said you can check your meter each day to see how much you’re using. Then, compare that to your bill.



Compare your usage to last year, not to last year’s dollar amount.



You should also watch out for charges on getting a paper bill instead of an electronic one.



Or keep an eye out for a modem fee. That’s where your cable company charges you to rent a modem each month when you can just buy your own.

How can you make sure your cell phone, electric or cable bill is accurate?An representative with AT&T said it’s important to check with your cell phone provider to see if they’ve changed and created cost cutting plans.For example, AT&T just rolled out a new plan aimed at saving money for families. You can learn more about that here She also said, always check your bill to make sure you don’t see any unfamiliar charges. If you have questions, call customer service.It can be a little more difficult with your electric bill. Glen Cantrell with SEMO Electric Cooperative said you can check your meter each day to see how much you’re using. Then, compare that to your bill.Compare your usage to last year, not to last year’s dollar amount.You should also watch out for charges on getting a paper bill instead of an electronic one.Or keep an eye out for a modem fee. That’s where your cable company charges you to rent a modem each month when you can just buy your own.

But Wes Shirley with Charter says they recommend using the company's equipment so they can troubleshoot over the phone, or replace if needed.He also said you should always make sure you know what services you're getting when you sign up, and watch for consistent statement balances each month.He warns that you should be aware of add-on fees, like contract or termination fees.And if you have any questions, have your bill handy when you call in.