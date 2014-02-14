Boil water order issued for City of Du Quoin

City of Du Quoin waterworks and sewerage system superintendent Chris Lacy has issued a boil order for a portion of the City of Du Quoin water system effective immediately until such order is lifted.

The users of the City of Du Quoin water system affected are:

North Maple from West North to West Perry

Repair work is being done on the lines in these areas. Therefore this boil order is required. As soon as the environmental protection agency approves tests made on the water, the boil order will be lifted.

The City of Du Quoin thanks you for your cooperation in this emergency.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.