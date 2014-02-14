New manager named for Du Quoin State Fair - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New manager named for Du Quoin State Fair

DU QUOIN, IL (KFVS) - According to the Illinois Department of Agriculture, a new manager for the Du Quoin State Fair has been named.

Shannon Woodworth, 47, of West Frankfort has 14 years experience with the fair, according to ID of A.

"(He) is very knowledgeable and passionate about the fair and understands the importance of agriculture to our heritage," Agriculture Director Bob Flider said.  "His work has brought hundreds of thousands of dollars in business sponsorships to the fair and I believe he possesses the right skills to ensure the fair remains a showcase for southern Illinois."

According to a news release, Woodworth is a national award-winning newspaper reporter, photographer and marketing professional.

Woodworth, who grew up on a farm near the Jefferson County community of Bluford, now lives on the West Frankfort Lake.

