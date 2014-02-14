Reward offered in connection to missing SIU student

On Thursday, the Carbondale Police Department responded to a report of a missing 19-year-old. Now, the family is offering a reward, according to police.

Officers say Pravin M. Varughese, 19, was last seen in the 600 block of West College Street around 11 p.m.

According to Carbondale police, Varughese's family is offering a reward of at least $5,000 for information leading to the recovery of the man. Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department or Southern Illinois University Department of Public Safety.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be given for information provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).