Reward offered in connection to missing SIU student - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Reward offered in connection to missing SIU student

Pravin M. Varughese (Source: Carbondale PD) Pravin M. Varughese (Source: Carbondale PD)
Family and friends put out flyers in hopes of someone recognizing the missing SIU student. Family and friends put out flyers in hopes of someone recognizing the missing SIU student.
He was last seen in the 600 block of West College Street around 11 p.m. Thursday. He was last seen in the 600 block of West College Street around 11 p.m. Thursday.
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - On Thursday, the Carbondale Police Department responded to a report of a missing 19-year-old. Now, the family is offering a reward, according to police.

Officers say Pravin M. Varughese, 19, was last seen in the 600 block of West College Street around 11 p.m. 

According to Carbondale police, Varughese's family is offering a reward of at least $5,000 for information leading to the recovery of the man. Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department or Southern Illinois University Department of Public Safety.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be given for information provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

Family and friends put out flyers Saturday on cars in the 600 block of West College Street in hopes of someone recognizing the missing SIU Carbondale student.

Varughese is described as white male, 5’7, 150 pounds, with short brown hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion.  He was last seen unshaven and wearing the red shirt in the photo attached to the story, dark blue jeans and purple shoes.  He has a chest tattoo that reads “Fear God.” 

According to SIU, Varughese is a sophomore from Morton Grove, Ill., majoring in criminology and criminal justice. He has been enrolled at SIU since Fall 2012.

"It worries me, like, I want to know where he is honestly," said Michael Coda. "It's my buddy's friend and I feel bad for his family. Something hard to go through."

The university is assisting the Carbondale police with the search through the Department of Public Safety.

Police say the 19-year-old is endangered. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:47 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:47:07 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

Powered by Frankly