Reward offered in connection to missing SIU student

On Thursday, the Carbondale Police Department responded to a report of a missing 19-year-old. Now, the family is offering a reward, according to police.



Officers say Pravin M. Varughese, 19, was last seen in the 600 block of West College Street around 11 p.m. According to Carbondale police, Varughese's family is offering a reward of at least $5,000 for information leading to the recovery of the man. Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department or Southern Illinois University Department of Public Safety. A reward of up to $1,000 may be given for information provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).





According to SIU, Varughese is a sophomore from Morton Grove, Ill., majoring in criminology and criminal justice. He has been enrolled at SIU since Fall 2012.

Varughese is described as white male, 5'7, 150 pounds, with short brown hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion. He was last seen unshaven and wearing the red shirt in the photo attached to the story, dark blue jeans and purple shoes. He has a chest tattoo that reads "Fear God." "It worries me, like, I want to know where he is honestly," said Michael Coda. "It's my buddy's friend and I feel bad for his family. Something hard to go through." The university is assisting the Carbondale police with the search through the Department of Public Safety.



Police say the 19-year-old is endangered. The investigation is ongoing.

Family and friends put out flyers Saturday on cars in the 600 block of West College Street in hopes of someone recognizing the missing SIU Carbondale student.