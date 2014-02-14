ISP: Two Illinois missing teens found

Illinois State Police says two Illinois teenagers that were considered missing and in danger have been found.

Police say they were found during a traffic stop by law enforcement in Oklahoma City, Okla. and are unharmed.

Trevor T. Villalpando is being held on an unrelated warrant from St. Clair County, Illinois.



State Police were looking for Amanda R. Reynolds, 14, of Carterville, Illinois and Trevor T. Villalpando, 17, of Mascoutah, Illinois.

Reynolds was reported missing by her family on February 13 and is believed to be with Villalpando who was reported missing on February 12.

They were believed to be traveling in a 2003 black, four door Honda Accord, with Illinois plate number N985555.

An initial investigation showed they may have been traveling west/southwest in the direction of California and/or Mexico.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.