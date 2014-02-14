Carbondale police investigate car break in

The Carbondale Police Department responded to the 1200 block of East Main Street to a report of a car burglary.



Officers say an unknown suspect entered an unlocked vehicle between 5:40 p.m. and 6:50 p.m. on Thursday.



The investigation into the incident is continuing.



Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

