Carbondale police investigate car break in - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale police investigate car break in

The Carbondale Police Department responded to the 1200 block of East Main Street to a report of a car burglary.

Officers say an unknown suspect entered an unlocked vehicle between 5:40 p.m. and 6:50 p.m. on Thursday.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

