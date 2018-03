MoDOT to hold public meeting on improvements to Route 412 in Kennett

The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 20 to discuss improvements to Route 412 in Kennett, Mo.According to MoDOT, the proposed improvements include five-lane Route 412 from Route 84 to Route VV, constructing a roundabout at Route VV and a four-lane from Route VV to Routes O and Y."Visitors can stop-by anytime between 4:30 and 7 p.m. to discuss the details of the project with a member of the project team and provide their comments," said Project Manager Eric Krapf.The meeting will be held at South Elementary, 920 Kennett Street.

An online meeting, including the meeting handout and an opportunity to comment, is available