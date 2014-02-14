Williamson County Sheriff's Office to offer conceal carry law class

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will be offering a class on legal issues related to Illinois’ new concealed carry law.

The class is open to the public and there is no cost to attend, but pre-registration is required. Each class is limited to 50 people. The class will last about two hours.

The next session will be held on Tuesday, February 18 at 6:30 P.M. at the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. Contact Jennifer Wilkins at 997-6541 ext. 1302 to pre-register.

This class will cover the legal requirements for those who possess a concealed carry permit and case law concerning self-defense.

The sessions will not meet training requirements to apply for a concealed carry permit.