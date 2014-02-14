Heartland Cooks 2/14/14 - Maria’s Valentine Chicken Cordon Bleu

Dave Horn and Maria Dumey-Wibbenmeyer will be married on October 18.

Valentine’s Day is a time to do something for your sweetie. This week’s Heartland Cook plans on making a romantic dinner for her fiancé featuring his favorite main dish: Chicken Cordon Bleu. Maria Dumey-Wibbenmeyer and Dave Horn of Jackson, Missouri will be married on October 18, but this week on Heartland Cooks they share a meal they prepare together and enjoy as sweethearts.

Ingredients:

4 Boneless, skinless chicken breasts

½ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

8 thin slices of cheese

8 thin slices ham

½ cup flour

½ cup fine bread crumbs

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 eggs

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Use a meat tenderizer to flatten chicken breasts to ¼ - ½ inch thick. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Place two slices of cheese and two slices of ham on each chicken breast. Roll chicken, tucking in sides to secure cheese and ham with two or three toothpicks.

Beat egg in shallow dish. In another shallow dish, mix bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese.

Dip each rolled chicken breast into egg first and then into bread crumb mixture one at a time. Make sure each roll is well coated.

Bake 30 minutes to an hour until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees or until fork can be inserted in chicken with ease.

