Jonesboro man killed in I-55 crash near Bloomsdale

BLOOMSDALE, MO (KFVS) - A Jonesboro, Illinois man was killed in a fiery tanker truck crash Thursday night on Interstate 55.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, William R. Randolph, 47, of Jonesboro, Illinois was driving a 2009 Mack tractor trailer southbound on I-55 when he went off the left side of the road, hit a guard rail, jack-knifed, and overturned at the 157 mile marker around 11:25 p.m.

Randolph was pronounced dead at the scene by Ste. Genevieve County Coroner Leo Basler.

One of the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 is back open near Bloomsdale in Sainte Genevieve County after a deadly tanker truck crash.

MoDOT warns of possible delays on I-55 .27 miles before Route Y West and ending .28 miles after Route Y East.

A cause for the crash is unknown at this time.

Northbound traffic is being detoured at the 154 mile marker.

A witness driving on the highway at the time of the crash said they could see flames from a mile away.

Officers were still on the scene Friday morning.

