Cape Girardeau man wanted after 1 injured in stabbing

Authorities are looking for a suspect after a stabbing Thursday night in Cape Girardeau.Billy Joe McGee, 42, of Cape Girardeau is charged with felony assault first degree and felony armed criminal action. His bond is set at $250,000 cash or surety.It happened on the 1400 block of North Spanish Street around 8:45 p.m.Police say the suspect was described as a white male wearing blue jeans. They say he ran southeast on Spanish Street.According to police, McGee and another man got into a verbal fight. Officers found the victim with a stab wound.The victim had a stab wound to the abdomen that did not appear to be life threatening, but was taken to the hospital and was in serious condition.Anyone with information the location of McGee is encouraged to call their local law enforcement agency.