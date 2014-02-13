McCracken Co. Board of Education approves changes to Reidland sc - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

McCracken Co. Board of Education approves changes to Reidland schools

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

McCracken County Public Schools Board of Education held a special called meeting Thursday, February 13, at Central Office.

The Board took action on several items related to the proposed changes to the Reidland and Farley schools.

Superintendent Dr. Nancy Waldrop recommended a timeline for implementation of the Amended District Facilities Plan. The Board approved the following timeline for the Reidland schools:

August 2014 – Reidland and Farley Elementary Schools maintain their current grade configurations and locations for the 2014-15 school year.

August 2014- Reidland Middle School opens to students in the newer part of the former Reidland High School building. This allows for RMS to move into a newer facility while allowing additional time to prepare for the opening of Reidland Intermediate School in the fall of 2015-16.

The Board also approved the Local Planning Committee recommendation of moving fifth grade students from Heath and Concord Elementary Schools to Heath Middle School with the start of the 2015-2016 school year.

In accordance with all Board and state regulations, the Board selected Butch Canty as the hearing officer for the public hearing that will be conducted by the Kentucky Department of Education as it relates to the Amended District Facilities Plan.

The Board also approved documents related to the renovation of the older portion of the former Reidland High School building. Approval of the Revised BG-1 documents was needed for submittal to the Division of Facilities Management. The renovation project has been divided into two BG-1 projects. The first phase, BG-1, is estimated to cost $248,204. The second phase of BG-1 is estimated to be $1,823,115.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:47 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:47:07 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

Powered by Frankly