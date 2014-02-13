McCracken Co. Board of Education approves changes to Reidland schools

McCracken County Public Schools Board of Education held a special called meeting Thursday, February 13, at Central Office.

The Board took action on several items related to the proposed changes to the Reidland and Farley schools.

Superintendent Dr. Nancy Waldrop recommended a timeline for implementation of the Amended District Facilities Plan. The Board approved the following timeline for the Reidland schools:

August 2014 – Reidland and Farley Elementary Schools maintain their current grade configurations and locations for the 2014-15 school year.

August 2014- Reidland Middle School opens to students in the newer part of the former Reidland High School building. This allows for RMS to move into a newer facility while allowing additional time to prepare for the opening of Reidland Intermediate School in the fall of 2015-16.

The Board also approved the Local Planning Committee recommendation of moving fifth grade students from Heath and Concord Elementary Schools to Heath Middle School with the start of the 2015-2016 school year.

In accordance with all Board and state regulations, the Board selected Butch Canty as the hearing officer for the public hearing that will be conducted by the Kentucky Department of Education as it relates to the Amended District Facilities Plan.

The Board also approved documents related to the renovation of the older portion of the former Reidland High School building. Approval of the Revised BG-1 documents was needed for submittal to the Division of Facilities Management. The renovation project has been divided into two BG-1 projects. The first phase, BG-1, is estimated to cost $248,204. The second phase of BG-1 is estimated to be $1,823,115.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.