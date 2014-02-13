SIU has new emergency alert system for students

After a year-and-a-half of planning, Southern Illinois University has a new way to alert students about emergencies.

The eight outdoor emergency notification stations are spread around campus, they're voice-based, and have 13 prerecorded warnings that will alert students about more than just severe weather; such as an active shooter on campus.

Students we spoke with said they were not aware of the new loud speakers, but agree the extra alarms will help in case of an emergency.

"I think that's really good," said Hanna Ferrell, junior at SIU. "I think that they need something that covers all those bases. That has a lot of different options like that."

The new alert stations are also solar powered. SIU already has a mass e-mail and text alert system in place.

Officials say the voiced-based speakers will serve as a compliment to those warnings.

