Rail service returns to Herrin

A southern Illinois town is back on the rails, and it could be a big economic boost.

The city of Herrin is ready to hear the train whistle once again.

Friday, they officially unveiled the first car to hit the rails since 2011.

Last year, the progressive rail company out of Lakeville, Minnesota purchased the Crab Orchard and Egyptian Railway.

With the help of a grant, the company says it's able to rehabilitate the line and resume service.

Developers say the rail cars will bring more than just lumber to the city of Herrin.

"it's an industrial development tool that you haven't had for a couple years," said Jordan Buck, VP of Progressive Rail. "We think that the big benefit to Herrin will end up being jobs."

Progressive Rail Company also operates six other short-line rail systems.