Carbondale shooting suspect in custody

A Carbondale shooting suspect has been taken into custody.



Omari Tinsley, 18, was taken into custody on Thursday, February 13.



Carbondale police say Tinsley had an outstanding arrest warrant for aggravated battery with a firearm with a bond of $500,000. Tinsley was booked into the Jackson County Jail.



The second suspect, a 17-year-old black male was already taken into custody.



It was shortly before noon on Monday, January 26 when Carbondale police were called the Rebound School at 205 North Oakland.



Police say a group of students were involved in an argument in the parking lot of the school during their lunch break.



Police say one of the students pulled out a handgun and shot an adult man who was later identified as a father of one of the students at the school. Police say the wound is potentially life-threatening.



Carbondale High School Superintendent Stephen Murphy says it happened during the school's open campus lunch time.



