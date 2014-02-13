Flowers, candy, fresh fruit all a part of Valentine's



Or, there's another alternative, Valentine's Day fruit like chocolate dipped strawberries.



Your valentine may complain about the calories, but not the taste.So how much does this kind of thing cost?"Sometimes the prices vary," said Sara Pullen with Edible Arraingements. " I mean, we don't change our prices but a lot of times prices do vary based on freezes. And you know if there's a lot of rain in California, wherever. Sometimes it affects the quality but right now the strawberries are perfect, our pineapple is perfect, and the chocolate is always in season."

So if you can't decide between fruit or chocolate, maybe fruit and chocolate's the way to go, so your love can get the best of both worlds.

Copyright 2014