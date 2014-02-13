Teen charged, banned from school grounds after allegedly posting threats on Facebook

A high school student has been charged and banned from Weakley County School grounds and functions after allegedly filing a false report of posted threats, according to the sheriff's department.

On Thursday, February 13 the Weakley County Sheriff's Department charged a 15-year-old Dresden High School student with filing a false report after the student posted threats on a Facebook account that he wanted to shoot other students and then shoot himself.

The sheriff's department determined the teen did not have any weapons at the time.

The teen has been banned by Weakley County school officials from all school grounds and functions as part of a zero tolerance policy.

