Woman in critical condition after crash near Saline-Pope County line

According to the Saline County Sheriff's Office, a woman is in critical condition after a crash Thursday afternoon near the Saline-Pope County line.



Sheriff's dispatch received a 911 call at 1:14 p.m. about the crash on Route 145 south.



Saline County deputies and Med-Force EMS were dispatched to the scene. The Carrier Mills Fire Department extricated a female from the vehicle.



Tammy Bruner, 48, of Wayne City, received multiple injuries after her car overturned. Bruner was driving a 1992 Buick northbound on Illinois 145 when deputies say she veered off the road on the west side of the road, hit a culvert and overturned.

Bruner was flown to a hospital where she is in critical condition.

The accident is still under investigation by the Saline County Sheriff's Office.



