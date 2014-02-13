1 injured in crash on IL Hwy. 145 near Pope-Saline County line

Crews had to extricate a female from a vehicle after a crash on Illinois Highway 145 South Thursday afternoon.

According to the Saline County Sheriff's Office, they received a call at 1:14 p.m. on Thursday about a car crash on Illinois Highway 145 South near the Saline-Pope County line.

Deputies and EMS were dispatched to the scene. The Carrier Mills Fire Department extricated a female from the vehicle and she was flown to an Evansville, Ind. hospital with multiple injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the sheriff's office. They say the name of the female has not been released at this time.

