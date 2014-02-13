Herrin library board meeting rescheduled

The regular monthly meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Herrin City Library had to be canceled on Tuesday, February 11 due to a Flu Epidemic among the Library Staff.

The Board Meeting was tentatively re-scheduled for Tuesday, February 18, but has since been re-scheduled to Tuesday, February 25 at 6:30pm at the Library. The February 18 date would not have had a Quorum necessary to conduct business.

The Board of Trustees of the Herrin City Library normally holds its monthly meetings on the Second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the "Tony Galines Memorial Meeting Room" at the Library.

