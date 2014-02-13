Poplar Bluff man sentenced 50 years for child porn

According to the US Attorney's Office, a Poplar Bluff man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for recording sex acts with a 9 year old girl and trying to receive child porn over the phone.

Samuel Anguiano Gonzales, 48, of Poplar, Bluff, was sentenced Thursday afternoon by United States District Judge Carol E. Jackson, in St. Louis.

According to court documents, between January 2011 and January 2013, Gonzales video recorded the sex acts. And, from January 2011 and January 2013, Gonzales tried to receive child pornography over his telephone by requesting a 13 year old girl to send him naked images of herself, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern Division.

Gonzales pleaded guilty in November to one felony count each of production and attempted receipt of child pornography.

The case was investigated by the US Attorney’s Office, FBI, Poplar Bluff Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

He was being held in the Jefferson County, Missouri Jail.

