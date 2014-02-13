Wappapello Lake announces agricultural lease availability - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Wappapello Lake announces agricultural lease availability

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
WAPPAPELLO LAKE, MO (KFVS) -

The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wappapello Lake would like to announce the opportunity to lease agricultural lands in various locations around the project.

Approximately 2,000 acres will be available in 20 different locations for row crop and/or hay crop operations.

Interested bidders are urged to contact Natural Resources Specialist Jeremy Jackson at the Wappapello Lake Project Office, 573-222-8562 or by email at Jeremy.W.Jackson@usace.army.mil.

