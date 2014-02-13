High school sweethearts wed after 52 years apart - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

High school sweethearts wed after 52 years apart

DEXTER, MO (KFVS) -

They say your first true love never fades away and one Dexter couple is proof.

Don and Patti Gard were apart for more than 50 years, but the spark between them never went away.

This love story starts at Dexter High School 54 years ago in 1960.

"She made an impression on me, that very first impression. I could never get over it," Don said.

Patti with her blonde ponytail and Don with his thick black hair, the high school sweethearts ignited a flame than never quite burned out.

"It was a long time ago, but we had pretty strong feelings for one another," Don said.

However, like young love does, their relationship took a turn.

"I said, ‘You get tired of this other guy, call me,'" Don said. "Well, that was 52 years ago and she never called me in 52 years."

So, finally Don made a call to Fort Worth, Texas.

"We probably talked for an hour that first call," Don said.

One call led to another.

"It wound up every night...every night," Don said.

Thanks to technology, with almost 600 miles between them, they soon saw each other every night.

"As we were sitting at our computers, all at once this screen just blinked and there she sat. I was looking at her," Don said.

"[I was] in my robe and gown!"Patti said.

Then, came their first date since high school.

"I finally told her that I was going to come down and take her to dinner, which is what I did," Don said.

The rest, they say, is history.

"When he left from that first trip to come back to Dexter, he said, 'I feel like I've been with my best buddy,'" Patti said.

So, on March 1, 2013, these two high school sweethearts finally became husband and wife.

"It was probably the happiest day of my life," Patti said.

This couple said love has its own perfect timing.

"We are together, enjoying the best part of life now," Patti said.

From a high school love note: "Patti wrote fairly lengthy comments in my annual," Don said.

To their own living room: "No! We aren't going to have any children," Don said.

"No babies, no pets," Patti said with a laugh.

This couple is living happily ever after.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:47 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:47:07 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

Powered by Frankly