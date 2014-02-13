MoDOT to hold hearing on Route 51 Project in Bollinger County

The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing on March 4 to discuss improvements to Route 51 in Bollinger County.

The meeting will be held at MoDOT's Maintenance Shed in Patton, Mo., located on Route 72 (near the Route 51/72 junction). It's being held from 4 to 7 p.m.

"Visitors can stop-by anytime between 4 and 7 p.m. to discuss the details of the project with a member of the project team and provide their comments," said Project Manager Eric Krapf.

The proposed project includes replacing the Route 51 bridge over Little Whitewater River on a new alignment in an effort to improve safety. MoDOT says the proposed bridge will be six feet wider than the existing bridge.

An online meeting, meeting handout and an opportunity to comment is available