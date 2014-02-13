Dates modified, fingerprinting available for concealed carry class at RLC

Due to a schedule conflict, the May 10 through 11 Concealed Carry class at Rend Lake College has been rescheduled for May 3 through 4.

The class will still meet from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days in the RLC Coal Mine Training Center, Room 107 on the Ina campus and the RLC Range. Three other dates remain the same this spring: March 22-23, April 5-6, and April 26-27.

For those who have taken prior classes without the fingerprinting option, staff will be available to complete this aspect of the application at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 22 in the RLC Coal Mine Training Center, Room 107.

Pre-registration and pre-payment is required for each class. To register, contact the RLC Community and Corporate Education Division at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1714 or morrise@rlc.edu.

For more information on the classes, visit online at www.rlc.edu/firearmtraining.

