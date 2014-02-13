Sheriff's office: Missing woman found dead in crash on Hwy. 3 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sheriff's office: Missing woman found dead in crash on Hwy. 3

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said a missing woman was dead in a crash after a search along the route she was believed to have driven.

According to the sheriff's office, they were notified by the Chester Police Department of a missing person from Chester, Ill., 68-year-old Caroline Wylie. Police told them Wylie had been missing since February 11 and was last believed to be traveling from Carbondale, Ill. to Chester, Ill. in her 2000 Chrysler Town and Country.

The sheriff's office, Illinois State Police and Ava Police Department conducted a search along the route she would have likely taken. At around 9 a.m. on Feb. 13, the sheriff's office found the vehicle involved in a deadly crash.

Officers say evidence at the scene suggests the vehicle was going northwest on Highway 3 when it went off the left side of the road, traveled behind a guardrail and came to rest in a creek bed.

The Jackson County Ambulance Service and the Jackson County Coroner's Office responded to the scene of the crash. Wylie was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is conducting an accident reconstruction and an investigation of the crash is ongoing.

The sheriff's office said it should be noted that Wylie was a recipient of a service dog from Extreme K-9 of Carbondale, Ill. The dog was uninjured in the crash.

