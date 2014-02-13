Cape Girardeau announces Inaugural Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau announces Inaugural Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Public Art Committee of the City of Cape Girardeau will launch the city's first public art outdoor exhibition on Friday, April 4.

The show consists of seven substantial pieces to be placed along the Broadway Corridor in Cape Girardeau for a year, culminating in early April 2015.

The 2014 Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit was juried by the Public Art Committee. This group consisted of two local artists and representatives from the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, Old Town Cape, Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Cape Girardeau. The Public Art Committee was led by an outside juror, Tom Stancliffe, Professor of Art at the University of Northern Iowa, who has exceptional experience in creating sculptures, jurying exhibitions, and assisting communities in arts development strategies.

By hosting the Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit on Broadway, the Committee hopes to achieve two primary goals: increase the number of arts-related activities within the region and provide an additional revitalization strategy for Old Town Cape.

"We are pleased to announce the seven artists on display in the first outdoor exhibition. All the artists invited to submit proposals put forward fine and unique work. However, we found these seven pieces really impacted the jurists," said Julia Thompson, Parks and Recreation Department Director with the City of Cape Girardeau.

"The Outdoor Exhibition is another exciting project in advancing the arts in Cape Girardeau, and it is our hope the citizens and visitors of Cape Girardeau enjoy their beauty along the Broadway Corridor," said Murielle Gaither, Executive Director of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri.

The seven artists are:

  • Andy Arvanetes – Chicago, Ill.
  • Mike Baur – West Chicago, Ill.
  • Beth Nybeck – Kansas City, Mo.
  • Dan Perry – Waterloo, Iowa
  • Ben Pierce – Cape Girardeau, Mo.
  • Stephanie Sailer – Swisher, Iowa
  • Chris Wubbena – Jackson, Mo. (Exhibition Founder - Honorary Submission)

The pieces will be unveiled at a special reception and kick-off event at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 4 at the Vasterling Suites Courtyard, located on the southwest corner of the intersection of Broadway and Fountain Street. The reception will be open to the public after which participants are encouraged to walk Broadway and view the pieces.

The exhibition will be managed by the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri with support from the City of Cape Girardeau and the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The inclusion of more art in public spaces around Cape Girardeau began as an initiative two years ago when the Public Art Committee developed a public art policy, which gave the framework and guidelines on how public art will be managed. Upon City Council approval of the policy, the effort to host an outdoor exhibition began. The Public Art Committee released a prospectus to invited artists in August 2013, submitted proposals for consideration were due in October, and the jurying process culminated in mid-November.

For public inquiries regarding the Public Art Committee or the Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition on Broadway, please contact the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri at 573-334-9233 or click here to visit the website.

Future information can also be found on their Facebook page.

