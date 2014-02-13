I-team - School lock down - 5 decades for love - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

I-team - School lock down - 5 decades for love

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Three schools in Johnston City were placed on lock down this afternoon. Three schools in Johnston City were placed on lock down this afternoon.
GM is recalling some compact cars. GM is recalling some compact cars.
Do you know the meaning behind the colors of flowers? (Source: Proflowers) Do you know the meaning behind the colors of flowers? (Source: Proflowers)
An elementary school in Johnston City, Illinois was on lock down this afternoon after a man accused of walking in front of the school with a BB gun was arrested. Allison Twaits will have more on Heartland News at Five and Six.

A 27-year-old West Frankfort, Illinois man was found shot to death 20 years ago. Was it suicide or something else? With no clear answers, his family is determined to learn the truth. Kathy Sweeney has more in tonight's I-Team report at Six.

General Motors is recalling almost 780,000 older-model compact cars in North America because a faulty ignition switch can shut off the engines without warning and cause crashes.

A yearly festival headlined by the rap-metal group Insane Clown Posse won't be staged this summer at a central Missouri town's campground after all.

Illinois Governor Pat Quinn has announced a $133,000 construction project at the Metropolis Municipal Airport.

TG Missouri is partnering with the Perryville Area Career and Technology Center to promote a two-year Industrial Maintenance Technology (IMT) Program.

We're halfway through month two of your New Year's resolutions. Are you sticking to your plan to lose weight? And how do you know once you've reached that healthy point and keep from going too far? Christy Millweard has a few things you need to know on Heartland News at Six.

Talk about love worth the wait! Kadee Brosseau explains why it took more than five decades for a Heartland couple to celebrate their first Valentine's Day together.

Ordering flowers for someone special? Know the meaning behind the colors.

You don't have to be just male or female on Facebook anymore. The social media giant has added a customizable option with about 50 different terms people can use to identify their gender.

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:47 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:47:07 GMT
