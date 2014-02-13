Peralta arrives in Cards camp, sees new teammates

By CHUCK KINGAssociated Press

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) - St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Jhonny Peralta has made an early arrival at spring training and says he's eager to meet his new teammates.

Peralta checked into camp on Thursday, four days ahead of the mandatory reporting date.

Peralta was suspended for 50 games last season while with Detroit because of his involvement with the Biogenesis drug scandal. The 31-year-old free agent then signed a four-year deal with the Cardinals worth $53 million.

Cardinals fans have seemed to welcome Peralta, but the two-time All-Star says he's expects a different reception once St. Louis hits the road.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.