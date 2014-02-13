TG Mo. partnering with Perryville career and tech center

TG Missouri is partnering with the Perryville Area Career and Technology Center to promote a two-year Industrial Maintenance Technology (IMT) Program.

According to a news release, the program is a combination of formalized classroom training at the PACTC and actual work experience through paid internships at TG Missouri.

According to the TG Corporation, the 36 college credit hours earned through the IMT program can be applied to an Applied Science Associates Degree at Mineral Area College.

High school sophomores from Perry, Ste. Genevieve and Bollinger counties will have the opportunity to learn about the benefits of the program.

TG Missouri Team Members will participate in the sixth annual Career Search Investigation (CSI) Day scheduled for February 19 and 20 at the Perryville High School campus.

“The career day is an opportunity for high school sophomores to explore their career interests and get a "hands-on" experience in three Career Center programs of their choice,” said Dr. James A. Harryman, PACTC Counselor. “They meet the instructors and are introduced to a 40 minute overview of what each program represents in the career field in which they have an interest.”

To get more information about the IMT program, students can contact the PACTC at 573-547-7500 ext. 8254, or visit their website: http://www.perryville.k12.mo.us/Domain/11