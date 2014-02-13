McCracken players to be recognized

McCracken County High School football players that have made a commitment to play college football will be recognized on Friday at 3 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.

The following players have signed scholarships:

Evan Sayner - Western Kentucky University

Ethan Flynn - Urbana University (Ohio)

Brandon Fatum - Lindsey Wilson University

Tanner Fiser - Pikeville University

Jordan Troutman - Murray State University