Johnson County residents to discuss fracking, rights

On Monday, February 17, a group of Johnson County citizens will host a

public film night and community forum to discuss the issues of community rights and fracking.

It will be held at the Vienna Library at 401 Poplar Street.

According to a news release, the event will give citizens in Johnson County an opportunity to learn about the consequences of fracking, stories from other communities being fracked, rights as a community and using community rights to stop fracking.

Reading material and information will be available at the event.

Free refreshments will be served for the public in attendance.

For more information, contact Natalie Long - (618-334-0033 / long.natalie@gmail.com