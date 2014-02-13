Sheriff: Suspect with BB gun in custody after walking in front o - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sheriff: Suspect with BB gun in custody after walking in front of school

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
JOHNSTON CITY, IL (KFVS) -

Three schools in Johnston City were placed on lock down Thursday afternoon after someone walked in front of the school with a BB gun.

Nathan D. Murray, 23, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, according to Johnston City Police Chief Vernon Campbell.

Superintendent Terry Milt says the school district went into lock down shortly after noon after a couple of students and faculty noticed a man allegedly walking around the grade school holding what appeared to be a gun. It was later determined to be a BB gun. Three town schools and the main office went on to lock down.

Teachers turned off lights, locked doors, locked windows and waited for the all clear.

Parents were first notified by the school's all call system that they were in lock down.

And were notified again when the suspect was arrested.

They were in lock down for 1.5 hours.

At that time the district went in to soft lock down and parents were able to pick up kids.

The district has more than 1200 students.

The grade school has 550 students and 28 teachers.
Murray is expected to appear in front of a judge on Friday.

Milt says he is pleased with how everything was handled by police, parents, staff, and students.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:47 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:47:07 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

Powered by Frankly