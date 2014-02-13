Sheriff: Suspect with BB gun in custody after walking in front of school

Three schools in Johnston City were placed on lock down Thursday afternoon after someone walked in front of the school with a BB gun.



Nathan D. Murray, 23, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, according to Johnston City Police Chief Vernon Campbell.

Superintendent Terry Milt says the school district went into lock down shortly after noon after a couple of students and faculty noticed a man allegedly walking around the grade school holding what appeared to be a gun. It was later determined to be a BB gun. Three town schools and the main office went on to lock down.



Teachers turned off lights, locked doors, locked windows and waited for the all clear.



Parents were first notified by the school's all call system that they were in lock down.



And were notified again when the suspect was arrested.



They were in lock down for 1.5 hours.



At that time the district went in to soft lock down and parents were able to pick up kids.



The district has more than 1200 students.



The grade school has 550 students and 28 teachers.

Murray is expected to appear in front of a judge on Friday.



Milt says he is pleased with how everything was handled by police, parents, staff, and students.



