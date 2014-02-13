Murray police warn of phone scam

Murray police are warning residents about a phone scam taking place in the area.

Some Murray residents have received phone calls from a company claiming to be the American Cash Company out of Topeka, Kansas.

The caller goes on by saying that the victim owes balance and fees on a loan and is subject to arrest if not paid. The caller then says that the victim must pay the balance by purchasing prepaid cards and mailing them, along with the PIN numbers, to the caller.

Police say the public should be alerted by any collection agency that uses police threats to attempt to collect on a debt. And, legitimate businesses will never request a bill or debt to be paid by sending prepaid cards with the PIN through the mail.

Anyone with information about this scam is asked to contact the Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621