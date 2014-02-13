2 injured after head on crash in McCracken County

Two people were hospitalized after a head on collision

Thursday

morning.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., the McCracken County Sheriffs Department responded to a head-on injury accident on College Avenue in the curve near Brunswick Circle.

Deputies say Thomas K. Williams, 43, from Paducah, was driving a GMC Yukon westbound on College Avenue approaching Brunswick Circle. And, for unknown reasons, Williams went into the opposite lane of traffic hitting Toyota Avalon driven by Sheila H. Denton, 59, from Paducah. Denton had been traveling eastbound at the time of the collision. Both vehicles came to rest on the south side of the roadway with Denton’s vehicle traveling into a deep ditch.

Denton and a passenger, Nancy E. Walker, 58, from Paducah, were treated on scene and transported to Baptist Health by Mercy Regional EMS for non-life threatening injuries.

Williams was uninjured during the collision.

A small section of College Avenue was closed for about an hour for the investigation and clean-up of the collision.

The McCracken County Sheriffs Department was assisted on scene by Mercy Regional EMS and the Lone Oak Fire Department.