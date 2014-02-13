Police search for man accused of stealing wallet

Paducah police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of using a credit card from a stolen wallet.

Investigators say a Paducah woman told police her wallet was stolen from her purse while she was working at West Kentucky Community and Technical College. Her credit card was then used at four stores to buy more than $3,000 worth of items.

It happened on

Nov. 5, 2013.

A suspect was identified from surveillance photographs at one of the businesses. He is described as a black male around 5'10" and 175 pounds.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550.