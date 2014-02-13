Joint investigation ends in four facing heroin charges

A four month joint investigation between the Marshall County Sheriff's Office and Calloway County Sheriff's Office has resulted in several people facing heroin related charges.

The suspects were charged in Marshall and Calloway counties after a search warrant was performed at the home Michael Anthony Taylor in Calloway County.

According to officers, they found around 3 grams of heroin, $1000 in cash, firearms, digital scales and the arrest of four people in Marshall County and one person in Calloway County.

Jeremy K. Lagore 29, of Paducah, was cited for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper equipment and failure to or improper signal.

Travis A. Thorpe 23, of Benton, charged with trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree (heroin), tampering with physical evidence, possession of controlled substance 1st degree (heroin) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Evan Guinard 26, of Benton, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of controlled substance 1st degree (heroin) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amanda Lagore 23, of Paducah, was charged with possession of controlled substance 1st degree (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia and operating on suspended or revoked operators license.

